These small-cap stocks will be in focus for tomorrow! Do you own?

Indian stock markets ended a volatile session with marginal declines on Tuesday, August 1. Both major indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, slipped by 0.1 percent during the day. The Sensex closed lower by 68.4 points at 66,459.3, while the Nifty settled at 19,733.6, down 20.3 points from its previous close.

Notably, Coal India, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and LTI Mindtree were the top gainers. PowerGrid, Hero MotoCorp, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports, and Bajaj Finserv, on the other hand, were the top laggards in the Nifty basket.

The following Small-Cap stocks are likely to be in focus on Tuesday, August 02, 2023:

Veranda learning solutions: The publicly-listed education firm (BSE: 543514, NSE: VERANDA) recently revealed that it has entered into a share purchase agreement on May 22, 2023, to collaborate with BAssure Solutions. BAssure Solutions specializes in the innovative Hire-Train-Deploy model, known as NextGen Staffing. The shares of Veranda learning solutions touched upper circuit Rs. 217.60 after gaining 20 per cent in today's session.

Arvind Smartspaces: The company has disclosed the signing of two significant multiuse, golf-themed development projects in Ahmedabad. The combined area of these projects is approximately 704 acres, with an estimated revenue potential of around Rs. 2,300 crore. The Arvind Smartspaces shares reached a 52-week high of ₹415.25 per share after seeing a spurt in trading volume by 5.82 times.

Dharmaj Crop Guard: The shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard were locked in the upper circuit after surging by 20 per cent to reach ₹205.25 per share. The company declared it quarterly results ended June 2023, net sales were ₹161.94 crore, up 18.15% from ₹137.07 crore in June 2022. Quarterly Net Profit in June 2023 was Rs. 14.51 crore, up 42.29% from Rs. 10.19 crore in June 2022.

