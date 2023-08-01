These small-cap stocks will be in focus for tomorrow! Do you own?

Dharmaj Crop Guard: The shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard were locked in the upper circuit after surging by 20 per cent to reach ₹205.25 per share. The company declared it quarterly results ended June 2023, net sales were ₹161.94 crore, up 18.15% from ₹137.07 crore in June 2022. Quarterly Net Profit in June 2023 was Rs. 14.51 crore, up 42.29% from Rs. 10.19 crore in June 2022.