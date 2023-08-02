comScore
The NSE Nifty ended 207.0 points lower at 19526.55, while the BSE Sensex ended 676.53 points lower at 65782.78. MPS Ltd, Man Industries, Vertexplus Technologies, GE Power India, and Star Cement, on the other hand, set new 52-week highs today.

Divis Labs, Nestle India, HUL, Asian Paints, and Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index in today's trade. Meanwhile, among the top losers for the day were Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, and NTPC.

The following Small-Cap stocks are likely to be in focus on Tuesday, August 03, 2023:

MPS: The company's PAT (Profit After Tax) saw remarkable growth of 46.80% to INR 3,030 lakh from INR 2,064 lakh in Q1 FY23. Overall, Metrics delivered strong financial performance during this quarter. The shares of MPS were locked in the upper circuit after a spurt in trading volume was seen by 14.34 times. The shares of MPS also reached a fresh 52-week high of 1399.85 per share in the falling market.

GE Power India: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited has issued a Letter of Intent to GE Power India Limited. The order is from a domestic entity and is valued at Rs. 4,440 million plus GST. The execution of the order is expected to be completed within 30 months from the date of the Letter of Intent, i.e., by January 2026. The shares of GE Power India saw a spurt in the trading volume by 28.49 times as a result the stock gained by more than 11 per cent and made a 52-week high of 178 per share.

Supriya Lifescience: Supriya Lifescience, has recently collaborated with Plasma Nutrition, Inc, a renowned US-based company known for innovative consumer products. The collaboration aims to introduce ioProtein, a patented protein powder with high bioavailability, into the Indian market. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for Supriya Lifescience Ltd to bring a cutting-edge protein supplement to Indian consumers.

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:05 PM IST
