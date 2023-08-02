These small-cap stocks will be in focus for tomorrow! Do you own?2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 08:05 PM IST
NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex end lower. MPS, GE Power India, and Star Cement hit 52-week highs.
The NSE Nifty ended 207.0 points lower at 19526.55, while the BSE Sensex ended 676.53 points lower at 65782.78. MPS Ltd, Man Industries, Vertexplus Technologies, GE Power India, and Star Cement, on the other hand, set new 52-week highs today.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×