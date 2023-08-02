These small-cap stocks will be in focus for tomorrow! Do you own?

GE Power India: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited has issued a Letter of Intent to GE Power India Limited. The order is from a domestic entity and is valued at Rs. 4,440 million plus GST. The execution of the order is expected to be completed within 30 months from the date of the Letter of Intent, i.e., by January 2026. The shares of GE Power India saw a spurt in the trading volume by 28.49 times as a result the stock gained by more than 11 per cent and made a 52-week high of ₹178 per share.