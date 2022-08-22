These smallcap stocks hit upper circuit today despite Sensex slumping 850 points

This week's trading session begins with a bloodbath on the Indian market as Sensex erased its 59,000 mark and Nifty 50 slides down 17,500 levels. There was a sharp consolidation in the domestic equities with a broad-based selloff across sectoral indices. Investors' sentiment was jittery on expectations of tighter monetary policy by the US Fed, a stronger dollar, and a slowdown in economic activity ahead. However, amidst the downturn in broader markets, there were three small-cap stocks that managed to defy the bearish tone and outperformed indices by hitting the 20% upper circuit. These three small-caps were Seamec, Ritesh Properties, and Sakuma Exports.

