These smallcap stocks paid up to 10% dividend yields – do you own them?

For investors seeking steady cash flow and income generation, dividend-paying stocks have always held appeal. While large-cap companies traditionally dominate the dividend space, a recent study by Axis Securities highlighted that select small-cap companies are also emerging as attractive plays for income-focused portfolios. These firms not only offer the potential for capital appreciation but also deliver robust cash returns, with dividend yields ranging between 5 percent and 10 percent over the past 12 months.
Dividend yield, a key financial metric, is calculated by dividing the dividend paid per share by the current market price of the stock. It gives investors a clear picture of how much return they are receiving through cash payouts relative to the stock’s valuation. At a time when fixed income instruments continue to deliver modest returns, these small-cap companies stand out by providing consistent payouts that can help investors generate regular income while still maintaining equity exposure.
Leading the dividend yield charts were PTC India and MSTC Ltd, both delivering an impressive 10 percent yield. PTC India, a key player in the power trading space, distributed ₹19.5 per share, while MSTC, engaged in e-commerce and trading services, rewarded shareholders with a dividend of ₹45.5 per share.
Not far behind was Akzo Nobel India, a well-known paints and coatings company, which offered an 8 percent yield. The company paid out ₹256 per share as dividends, making it a notable income-generating stock in the consumer sector.
Another significant contributor to investor returns was La Opala RG, a glassware manufacturer, which delivered a 7 percent dividend yield by paying ₹17.5 per share. The company has steadily built its presence in the premium household products segment, and its shareholder rewards underscore its strong cash flow generation.
Beyond the top performers, a range of small-cap companies offered mid-range yields in the 6 percent category. Castrol India, a major lubricants manufacturer, rewarded investors with ₹13 per share, while Allcargo Logistics distributed ₹2.1 per share, each delivering a 6 percent yield. Quess Corp, a player in IT services and staffing solutions, also joined this category, paying ₹16 per share and offering a 6 percent dividend yield.
In the moderate-yield bracket of 5 percent, VRL Logistics distributed ₹15 per share. Indraprastha Gas, a leading city gas distributor, rewarded investors with ₹10.5 per share, while Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, one of India’s oldest private banks, declared ₹21 per share in dividends. All three companies maintained a steady payout ratio, highlighting a balance between reinvesting in growth and rewarding shareholders. Others with a 5 percent dividend yield include Gateway Distriparks and Nirlon Ltd.
