These stock picks were no ticket to paradise

But what one pessimistic wager gave, another took away—and then some. SBB, a Swedish property company “hooked on the crack of cheap debt," according to one critic, looked to columnist Carol Ryan like it was teetering. While the company is hardly back to its heyday, it has defied the pessimists. And its performance highlights a key difference between newspaper columnists touting stocks on paper and hedge-fund traders doing so in real life: The bet lost 104%, which would be stinging enough for almost any professional to have cut their losses before it got that bad.