These stocks announce bonus issue, stock split: Check here

- These company has fixed a record date for next week to determine eligible shareholders for the bonus issue and stock split.
Four stocks will be in focus in the week ahead as they have announced bonus issue and stock split in next week. These company has fixed a record date for next week to determine eligible shareholders for the bonus issue and stock split.
Under 1:1 bonus issue, the company will issue one new bonus equity share for every one existing fully paid-up equity share to its shareholders. While a 1:2 stock split means that the company's one equity share with a face value of ₹10 each will be subdivided into two equity shares having a face value of ₹5 each.
Bonus issues are free additional shares that a listed company gives to their existing shareholders based on their number of shares free of cost.
Stock splits are already owned equity shares of a company sub-dividend into a much smaller size of equity shares.
Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd:
The company had announced bonus issue of 9:1 and a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1.
Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd in its regulatory filing said, the members of the company whose names appear on the register of members as of December 14, will be entitled for it.
The stock is said to turn ex-bonus and ex-split on December 14.
Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd on Friday closed at ₹170.33 down by 4.99 per cent on BSE. Its market cap is around ₹217.10 crore. The stock has so far in 2022 generated a multibagger return on a YTD basis of 656.83%.
Gloster Ltd
The company has announced bonus issue of 1:1. The company in its regulatory filing on November 30 said, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Saturday, December 17, 2022, as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Shareholders for the issuance of fully paid up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 (i.e. One equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up for every One existing equity share of Rs. 10/- each) subject to approval of Shareholders which is being obtained in an Extra Ordinary General Meeting."
The record date has been set as December 17. The stock is said to turn ex-bonus on December 16.
Gloster Ltd on Friday closed at ₹709.60 down by 0.05 per cent on BSE. Its market cap is around Rs151.96 crore. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 71.99% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 62.39% so far in 2022.
Star Housing Finance:
Star Housing Finance will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 and further carry a stock split of ₹10 to ₹5. The company has fixed a record date for next week to determine eligible shareholders for the bonus issue and stock split.
Star Housing Finance will turn ex-bonus and ex-split on the same day as the record date on December 16.
Star Housing Finance shares on Friday closed at ₹216.60 up by 1.52% on BSE. In a year, Star Housing Finance shares have skyrocketed by 152.15%. So far in 2022, the shares have jumped by over 149% till now.
Lancer Container Lines:
The company has announced a stock split of Rs.10 to Rs.5. In its regulatory filing on 28 October 2022, it said, "The Board recommended the Split/Sub-division of Ordinary Equity shares of the Company from Face Value of Rs.10/- each to Face Value of Rs.5/- each, subject to the approval of Members of the Company in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. The record date for the sub-division of shares shall be intimated in due course."
The record date and ex-split date has been set as December 16.
Lancer Container Lines shares on Friday closed at ₹457.50 down by 0.055% on BSE. Its market cap is around ₹1,375.64 crore. On a year-to-date basis, it has achieved a multibagger return of 111.53% so far in 2022.
CL Educate:
The company has announced bonus issue of 1:1.
In its filing the company said, "We refer to our letter dated November 02, 2022, informing about the Declaration by the Board of Directors of the Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the Ratio of 1:1 i.e., 1 Equity Share of face value of Rs.5/- each be issued for every 1 existing Equity Share of face value of Rs.5/- each, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. In this regard, we further want to inform that the Bonus Issue has been approved by the Shareholders on December 04, 2022 vide postal ballot and pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Friday, December 16, 2022 has been fixed as the ‘Record Date’ by the Management Committee of the Company for the purpose of determining the eligible Shareholders for the issue / allotment of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company."
It will turn ex-bonus on the same day as the record date on December 16.
CL Educate on Friday closed at ₹160.60 down by 1.83% on BSE. Its market cap is around ₹435.74 crore In the last 1 year the stock has gained 29.84% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 34.42% so far in 2022.