ICICI Securities has 'Buy' on these sugar stocks, sees upto 50% upside

The brokerage said that the government has supported the sugar industry through temporary measures (buffer subsidy, MSP, export subsidy) in the last three years. "With an improvement in fundamentals due to ethanol blending programme, reduction in sugar inventories, the government has withdrawn the buffer subsidy in August 2020. Moreover, with global sugar prices inching up to above cost of production, it may not continue the export subsidy in the 2021-22 sugar season as sugar millers can export without government support. Further, we believe domestic prices would remain firm above ₹34/kg, which makes minimum selling price (MSP) irrelevant in present context," it added.

