2 min read.Updated: 07 Dec 2021, 05:44 PM ISTLivemint
There are at least 10 stocks including Nykaa, PolicyBazaar and several others that will see their anchor share lock-in period expiring starting 8 December.
The month of November was great for IPOs with ten issues mopping up a whopping ₹36,100 crore on avarege. However, the month of December would test their staying power as those newly listed stocks’ lock-ins for anchor investors end.
Anchor investors are institutional investors, such as mutual funds or sovereign wealth funds, who buy substantial shares in the company just before an IPO opens for a subscription.
These investors, because they own a substantial amount of stake when a company goes public, cannot sell their shares before 30 days from the date of allotment.
Generally, share prices of stocks tend to fall on selling pressure as the 30-day lock-in period ends even though it is hard to pick a definite trend.
According to Edelweiss research, in calendar year 2021 (CY21), 51 stocks went public with 41 issues anchor investor lock-in dates already expired. As many as 76% of those issuances have experienced selling pressure on the anchor lock-in expiry date, and the average decline has been 2.6%.
In most cases, selling pressure persists over the day after anchor lock-in expiry date: as many as 61% (25 out of 41) of the issues declined by 2.2% on the day after the anchor opening date. And after five days of the anchor opening date, 61% of issues traded 3.9% down.
Nykaa, whose shares were down 2.25% on Monday to close at ₹2,141.80 on NSE, will see its anchor investors 30-day lock-in period expiring tomorrow 8 December.
Similary, in the November issues, there are four stocks where the anchor allocation is 10% over outstanding shares. Those include Fino Payments (11.2%) whose anchor lock-in period expires on 9 December, SJS Enterprises (14.5%) expiring on 10 December, Sapphire Foods (12.4%) expiring on 16 December and Go Fashion (12.2%), whose anchor investors 30-day lock-in period expires on 27 December.
See the table for full list of stocks who anchor investors lock-in period ends in December.
