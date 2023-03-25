Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
These stocks will turn ex-dividend next week, check details here

These stocks will turn ex-dividend next week, check details here

2 min read . 05:41 PM IST Livemint
Govt gets dividend cheque of 12.55 cr from FAGMIL. (Photo: iStock)

Hindustan Zinc, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Crisil Ltd, Angle One Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd will trade ex-dividend next week

Ahead of the opening of the stock market next week, market watchers should be aware of ongoing corporate announcements covering interim dividend and stock splits. Hindustan Zinc, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Crisil Ltd, Angle One Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd will trade ex-dividend next week with respect to the interim dividends announced by the companies.

The ex-dividend date is when the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout. It is one or two working days before the record date. All the shareholders whose names appear in the company's list by the end of the record date will be eligible to receive dividends.

  1. Hindustan Zinc: The company has declared interim dividend of 3.25 per share. The company fixed 29 March, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 29 March, 2023.

At the current share price this results in a dividend yield of 5.57%. On Friday, the stock closed 0.92 per cent up at 323.15 on BSE.

2. SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd: The company announced an interim dividend of 2.50 per equity share face value of 10 each. It has fixed 29 March, 2023 as the record date.  The stock will trade ex-dividend on 29 March, 2023.

At the current share price this results in a dividend yield of 0.3%. On Friday, the stock closed 0.28 per cent up at 723 on BSE.

3. Brand Concepts: The company has declared an interim dividend of 0.50 per equity share of face value of 10. The company has set 30 March, 2023 as the record date. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 29 March, 2023.

On Friday, the stock closed 3.90 per cent down at 210.40 on BSE.

4. Angel One Ltd: The company has declared fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 at the rate of 9.60  per equity share of face value of 10 per share. The company has set 31 March, 2023 as the record date. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 31 March, 2023.

At the current share price this results in a dividend yield of 2.39%. On Friday, the stock closed 4.09 per cent down at 1134.15 on BSE.

5. Crisil: The company has declared interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 at the rate of 23.  The stock will trade ex-dividend on 31 March, 2023.

At the current share price this results in a dividend yield of 1.57%. On Friday, the stock closed 2.23 per cent down at 3,050 on BSE.

6. Indraprastha Gas Ltd: The company has declared interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 at the rate of 10 per equity share. The company has set 31 March, 2023 as the record date. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 31 March, 2023.

At the current share price this results in a dividend yield of1.27%. On Friday, the stock closed 1.59 per cent down at 432 on BSE.

