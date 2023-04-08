These stocks will turn ex-dividend next week. Do you own any of these?3 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 05:14 PM IST
- Schaeffler India Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, others will trade ex-dividend next week
Ahead of the opening of the stock market next week, market watchers should be aware of ongoing corporate announcements covering interim dividend and stock splits. Schaeffler India Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Visaka Industries Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, and Goodluck India Ltd will trade ex-dividend next week with respect to the interim dividends announced by the companies.
