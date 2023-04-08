Ahead of the opening of the stock market next week, market watchers should be aware of ongoing corporate announcements covering interim dividend and stock splits. Schaeffler India Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Visaka Industries Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, and Goodluck India Ltd will trade ex-dividend next week with respect to the interim dividends announced by the companies.

The ex-dividend date is when the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout. It is one or two working days before the record date. All the shareholders whose names appear in the company's list by the end of the record date will be eligible to receive dividends.

a) Schaeffler India Ltd: The company has declared interim dividend of ₹24 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 11 April, 2023.

In the past one year Schaeffler India has declared an dividend of 1200% amounting to ₹24 per share. At the current share price of this results in a dividend yield of 0.79%.

On Thursday, the stock closed 2.44 per cent up at ₹3,024.85 on BSE

b) Varun Beverages Ltd: FMCG major Varun Beverages Ltd declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share for its shareholders for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The stock will trade ex-dividend on 12 April, 2023. The company has also fixed 12 April, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend. In the last 12 months, Varun Beverages has announced dividend of ₹2.50 per share. On Thursday, the stock closed 4.25 per cent down at Rs1,392.75 on BSE.

c) Visaka Industries Ltd: Visaka Industries Ltd declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share for its shareholders for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The stock will trade ex-dividend on 12 April, 2023. The company has also fixed 12 April, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend. In the last 12 months, Visaka Industries has announced dividend of 150% amounting to ₹15 per share. At the current share price of this results in a dividend yield of 3.95%.

On Thursday, the stock closed 0.18 per cent down at ₹381.05 on BSE.

d) Britannia Industries Ltd: FMCG major Britannia Industries has declared interim dividend of ₹72 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 13 April, 2023.

The company has also fixed 13 April, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend. In FY22, the company paid a 5650% dividend aggregating to ₹56.5 per equity share. The company paid a dividend of ₹12.50 per share (1250%) in FY21.

On Thursday, the stock closed 0.66 per cent down at ₹4,299.75 on BSE.

e) Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd: The company has declared interim dividend of ₹0.25 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 13 April, 2023.

The company has also fixed 13 April, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend.

On Thursday, the stock closed 1.20 per cent up at ₹54.68 on BSE.

f) Goodluck India Ltd: The company has declared interim dividend of ₹2 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 13 April, 2023.

The company has also fixed 13 April, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend.

On Thursday, the stock closed 0.90 per cent down at ₹419.45 on BSE.