These three Adani stocks to turn ex-dividend next week. Shareholders to get 25-250% dividend3 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2022, 11:02 PM IST
Three Adani Group stocks will be in focus in the coming week. These would be Adani Enterprises, Adani Port, and Adani Total Gas. The three shares will turn ex-dividend on July 14 ahead of their record date. The companies have announced dividends in the range of 25% to a whopping 250% for financial year FY22. On Friday, these shares witnessed buying sentiments and settled in the green. The market valuation of these firms also ranges from ₹1.5 lakh crore to ₹2.8 lakh crore. Among the three, Adani Ports will give the highest dividend.