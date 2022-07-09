Three Adani Group stocks will be in focus in the coming week. These would be Adani Enterprises, Adani Port, and Adani Total Gas. The three shares will turn ex-dividend on July 14 ahead of their record date. The companies have announced dividends in the range of 25% to a whopping 250% for financial year FY22. On Friday, these shares witnessed buying sentiments and settled in the green. The market valuation of these firms also ranges from ₹1.5 lakh crore to ₹2.8 lakh crore. Among the three, Adani Ports will give the highest dividend.

Here are key details of the dividend.

Adani Enterprises:

On BSE, Adani Group's flagship company's shares settled at ₹2,293.05 apiece up by ₹17.80 or 0.78%. Adani Enterprises' market valuation stands at ₹2,61,407.96 crore.

As per the regulatory filing, Adani Enterprises has announced a dividend of Re 1 (@100%) per equity share having a face value of Re 1 each on fully paid-up for the financial year 2021-22. The company has fixed July 15 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders to receive the dividend.

The dividends will be paid on or after July 28 to shareholders.

Adani Ports:

The company's shares finished at ₹716 apiece on Friday higher by ₹12.80 or 1.82% on BSE. Its market valuation is around ₹1,51,245.92 crore.

Adani Ports has announced a dividend of ₹5 each (@250%) per equity share having a face value of ₹2 each fully paid up for the financial year 2021-22. The company has also fixed July 15 as the record date to determine eligible members for the benefit. The dividend payout will be carried out on or after July 28.

Adani Total Gas:

On BSE, Adani Total Gas shares closed stood at ₹2,541.35 apiece up by ₹58.10 or 2.34%. The company's market cap was around ₹2,79,500.24 crore.

Just like the above two Adani firms, Adani Total Gas has also fixed July 15 as the record date to identify eligible shareholders for dividends, while the payment will be carried on or after July 28. The company has announced a dividend of Re 0.25 (@25% per equity share having a face value of Re 1 each fully paid up for the financial year FY22.

How will an investor get their dividend:

According to BSE FAQs, the company provides the facility of direct credit of the Dividend to the member’s bank account. Listing Regulations also mandate Companies to credit the Dividend to the members electronically. Members are therefore urged to avail of this facility to ensure safe and speedy credit of their dividend into their Bank account.

A dividend means the distribution of profits by a listed company to its shareholders.

Generally, the ex-dividend date for a stock is the business day before the record date of declaring eligible shareholders for the payout. This also means that investors who buy the stock on the ex-dividend date or later will not be eligible for dividends announced for a particular fiscal by the company. Simply put, ex-dividend dates are also the day the dividend eligibility is stated to expire.