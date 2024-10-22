These three auto stocks could hit top gear this Diwali
Summary
- Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp are poised to benefit from a potential trend reversal in the Nifty Auto Index, supported by strong technical setups and rising consumer demand.
The festive season kicked off with Ganesh Chaturthi in September, and with Diwali around the corner, the automotive sector can expect a surge in demand. Historically, this period has seen a significant uptick in vehicle sales as consumers buy new cars and bikes in droves.