These three large-cap stocks look cheap. Here's why investors should look closer

Cheap stocks are companies whose shares trade at relatively low valuations despite having strong businesses, healthy balance sheets and long-term earnings potential. They may be overlooked because of near-term challenges or simply because investors have yet to give them the attention they deserve.
That said, identifying cheap stocks is not an exact science. Valuations are based on estimates and assumptions about future earnings growth, profit margins, interest rates, cash flows and the appropriate valuation multiple.
External factors, including government policy and wars, are also difficult to predict and can weigh on valuations.
For this list, we selected three large-cap stocks that appear relatively cheap compared with peers in the same industry. We compared their price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples with those of peers and also considered whether their return on capital employed (ROCE) and return on equity (ROE) were reasonably healthy.