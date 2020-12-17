These three stocks will be introduced in F&O from 1 Jan, 2021

Three stocks namely Aarti Industries and Dr. Lal Path Labs and HDFC Asset Management Company will make a debut in F&O (Futures and Options) segment from 1 January, 2021, National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"The market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the above-mentioned securities shall be informed to members on December 31, 2020 through a separate circular," the market regulator further stated.

The NSE added five stocks to the derivates market in the first half of 2020. SBI Life Insurance Company was the last addition in April in the F&O segment, which activated for trading with new contracts with effect from May 4 this year.

For stocks to be included in F&O segment, SEBI had earlier said that the stock shall be chosen from among the top 500 stocks in terms of average daily market capitalisation and average daily traded value in the previous six months on a rolling basis. Additionally, the stock’s median quarter-sigma order size over the last six months shall not be less than ₹25 lakh. Moreover, the stock’s median quarter sigma order size over the last six months shall be not less than ₹5 lakhs. The market-wide position limit (MWPL) in the stock shall not be less than ₹100 crore.





