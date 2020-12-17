Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >These three stocks will be introduced in F&O from 1 Jan, 2021
CAMS is expected to launch its IPO this fiscal year. The company backed by NSE and Warburg Pincus LLC had received Sebi’s approval for its draft prospectus in July and hopes to raise 1,500 crore

These three stocks will be introduced in F&O from 1 Jan, 2021

1 min read . 11:09 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

'The market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the three securities shall be informed to members on December 31, 2020 through a separate circular,' NSE said

Three stocks namely Aarti Industries and Dr. Lal Path Labs and HDFC Asset Management Company will make a debut in F&O (Futures and Options) segment from 1 January, 2021, National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Three stocks namely Aarti Industries and Dr. Lal Path Labs and HDFC Asset Management Company will make a debut in F&O (Futures and Options) segment from 1 January, 2021, National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"The market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the above-mentioned securities shall be informed to members on December 31, 2020 through a separate circular," the market regulator further stated.

"The market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the above-mentioned securities shall be informed to members on December 31, 2020 through a separate circular," the market regulator further stated.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The NSE added five stocks to the derivates market in the first half of 2020. SBI Life Insurance Company was the last addition in April in the F&O segment, which activated for trading with new contracts with effect from May 4 this year.

For stocks to be included in F&O segment, SEBI had earlier said that the stock shall be chosen from among the top 500 stocks in terms of average daily market capitalisation and average daily traded value in the previous six months on a rolling basis. Additionally, the stock’s median quarter-sigma order size over the last six months shall not be less than 25 lakh. Moreover, the stock’s median quarter sigma order size over the last six months shall be not less than 5 lakhs. The market-wide position limit (MWPL) in the stock shall not be less than 100 crore.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.