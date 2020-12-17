These three stocks will be introduced in F&O from 1 Jan, 2021

For stocks to be included in F&O segment, SEBI had earlier said that the stock shall be chosen from among the top 500 stocks in terms of average daily market capitalisation and average daily traded value in the previous six months on a rolling basis. Additionally, the stock’s median quarter-sigma order size over the last six months shall not be less than ₹25 lakh. Moreover, the stock’s median quarter sigma order size over the last six months shall be not less than ₹5 lakhs. The market-wide position limit (MWPL) in the stock shall not be less than ₹100 crore.