When a listed company earns profits, there are two ways to utilise the gains. Firstly, they can either reinvest the profits into the business, or the second option can be to share it with shareholders which are called a 'dividend'. Companies announce their dividends for a financial year, in a periodic format, and pay to the eligible shareholders. These dividends can be a source of passive income on your stock investments. Generally, a company with a high dividend yield is considered to be safe.

