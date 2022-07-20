These two Adani stocks hit life-time high. What's driving these shares

These two Adani stocks hit life-time high. What's driving these shares2 min read . 11:02 AM IST
- Stock market today: Rising demand and consumption of electricity is the major reason for these two Adani stocks' rally, believe experts
Stock market today: Shares of Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission climbed to new life-time peak in early morning deals on Wednesday. Adani Enterprises share price today opened upside and hit fresh 52-week high of ₹2,472.80 apiece on NSE. Likewise, Adani Transmission share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to climb to its new 52-week peak of ₹3,056.60 apiece on NSE.
According to stock market experts, these two Adani stocks are skyrocketing because of the rise in consumption and demand of power or electricity. They said that after the beginning of summer season, demand for power automatically goes upside that leads to rise in consumption as well. Hence, power distribution companies are expected to benefit from this demand-supply scenario as some of the power distribution companies have already raised their electricity prices. They went on to add that Adani group's decision to raise $300 million through issuance of sustainable bonds has also sparked positive sentiments on the Dalal Street in regard to Adani group stocks.
Speaking on the reason for these two Adani stock hitting new life-time high, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission shares are skyrocketing because of the rise in demand and consumption of electricity after the beginning of summer season. This has led to demand-supply constraint in the market and power distribution companies may rise prices to cash-in this scenario. In fact, some power companies have already raised price and some are mulling to follow shoot. So, market is expecting that demand-supply constraint is a favourable scenario for these Adani stocks including Adani Power." he said that Adani group's decision to raise $300 million via sustainable bonds issue has gone down well among the market bulls.
Highlighting the chart pattern feature of these two Adani stocks, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Both Adani stocks are in uptrend. Both stocks are showcasing higher high higher low formation on the chart that reflect sharp upside trend in the stock. Those who have these stocks in their portfolio are advised to hold the scrips for further upsides. Adani Enterprises shares can be hold for the near term target of ₹2500 to ₹2550 maintaining a trailing stop loss at ₹2375 whereas Adani Transmission shares can be hold for near term target of ₹3250 apiece levels, maintaining stop loss at ₹2840 levels."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
