These two Adani stocks hit life-time high. What's driving these shares

Speaking on the reason for these two Adani stock hitting new life-time high, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission shares are skyrocketing because of the rise in demand and consumption of electricity after the beginning of summer season. This has led to demand-supply constraint in the market and power distribution companies may rise prices to cash-in this scenario. In fact, some power companies have already raised price and some are mulling to follow shoot. So, market is expecting that demand-supply constraint is a favourable scenario for these Adani stocks including Adani Power." he said that Adani group's decision to raise $300 million via sustainable bonds issue has gone down well among the market bulls.

