These two Tata group stocks at 52-week low. Right time to accumulate?

Stock market today: Tata group stocks — Tata Communications and Tata Steel are trading close to its 52-week lows. Tata Steel share price today hit a new 52-week low of ₹895.50 on NSE whereas Tata Communications share price today is quoting ₹872 apiece levels, close to its 52-week low of ₹856.25 levels. According to stock market experts, Tata Steel share price is range-bound and 'buy on dips' strategy should be maintained by long term positional investors while Tata Communications share is in 'downtrend' and one should avoid fresh position in the scrip as it may further go down from current levels.

