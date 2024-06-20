Think Nvidia looks dear? American shares could get pricier still
Summary
- Investors are willing to follow whichever narrative paints the rosiest picture
How can you tell it’s time to get out of the market? In 1929 Joseph Kennedy, an American businessman and politician, supposedly realised the party was over upon hearing a shoe-shine boy dispensing stock tips. In 2000 the exit doors beckoned after 17 “dotcom" firms paid millions of dollars each for brief advertising slots during the Super Bowl, an American football extravaganza.