Think Nvidia looks dear? American shares could get pricier still

Pricey shares can always get pricier if investors keep bidding them up, after all. To see why they may now be especially prone to a melt-up, consider the concept of “duration". This is typically applied to bonds, and is similar to their maturity. It is the average time until a bond’s future payouts, including both coupons and repayment, weighted by the size of each payout. Unusually in financial maths, which tends to be messy, duration has a rather elegant meaning: it is the sensitivity of an asset’s price to changes in interest rates. A long-duration asset—a 50-year bond, say—is hammered by rising interest rates, and appreciates a lot if they fall. Cash, the value of which is invariant under such changes, has a duration of zero.