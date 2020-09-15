Think US stock market gains are concentrated? Just look at India

Owned by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, the oil-refining major has seen its market value nearly double to more than $200 billion this year after a major push into digital and e-commerce ventures won it a flurry of investments with Facebook Inc., Google and other Silicon Valley giants. Reliance now has a 17% weighting on the Sensex index, up from 10% a year ago, and has propelled the measure up 49% since the March low.