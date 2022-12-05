Thinking Bitcoin rout is over? Standard Chartered forecast will surprise you2 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 12:17 PM IST
A further Bitcoin plunge of about 70% to $5,000 next year is among the ‘surprise’ scenarios: Standard Chartered analyst
Speculators cleaving to the view that the crypto rout is mostly over are at risk of a rude awakening in 2023, according to Standard Chartered.