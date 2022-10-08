This 100% publicly hold penny stock announces rights issue in a 3:2 ratio

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “With reference to the above captioned subject, we hereby want to inform you that the Board of Directors in meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 04th October, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:15 P.M. inter alia has considered and approved: 1. Issuance of approximately 7,50,01,500 (Seven Crore Fifty Lakhs One Thousand Five Hundred) Equity Shares of the company having face value of Rs. 1/- each by way of right issue in the ratio of 3 equity shares for every 2 fully paid-up equity shares held by existing equity shareholders of the company as on record date (yet to be notified), in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws, at such terms and conditions as may be decided by the Board or a duly constituted committee of the Board, subject to receipt of necessary approvals, if and as may be required."