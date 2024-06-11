This 100-year-old hidden corporate group is geared up for the future

In recent times, there has been a surge in entrepreneurship in India, driven by the increase in middle-class income and the growing aspirations of the people. The rise in internet usage has also led to the founding of many new startups.

With India's large population, there is a greater demand for solutions to problems and innovations that make lives easier. Additionally, India has a relatively young population compared to many other countries, and this ambitious demographic is eager to create their own opportunities.

The increasing trend of entrepreneurship in India can also be attributed to rising education levels and government initiatives. The launch of shows like Shark Tank India has further bolstered this momentum, inspiring individuals to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys.

However, it's important to note that entrepreneurship is more of an art than a science, as it requires careful attention to various aspects. The challenges include the need for resources, significant time commitment, financial risks, uncertainty, and the high failure rate associated with startups. So, it’s often wise to consider investing in an established business.

One noteworthy group we're discussing today is the Kirloskar Group.

A century ago, Laxmanrao Kirloskar started his journey with a small bicycle repair shop in Belgaum, Karnataka, India. Over time, he transformed it into a modest machine tool workshop, manufacturing not only iron ploughs but also chaff cutters - just one example of the engineering innovations that would shape the group's future. He is celebrated as a pioneer of Indian industry and a notable social reformer.

Today, Kirloskar is recognized as the leader in castings, diesel engine manufacturing, backup power solutions, pneumatic packages, and cooling solutions.

#1 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

First on the list is Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (KOEL), a flagship company of the Kirloskar group. KOEL caters to the agriculture, power generation, and industrial sectors, and manufactures diesel, petrol, and kerosene-based pump sets. The company operates in both B2B and B2C segments and has manufacturing units in Pune, Kagal, and Nashik.

In the B2B segment, KOEL deals in engines and gensets, industrial engines, power solutions for large/institutional clients, project clients (marine, defence, etc.), after-sales support, and retail channels – tractor spares, oil, batteries. For the B2C segment, the company handles engine-based pump sets, electric pumps, farm equipment, and financial services.

Financially, the company saw a 17.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue in FY24, marking the highest annual sales ever recorded. Exports accounted for 12% of the total sales for the year, and the company is targeting further growth in the US market through local partnerships.

The growth in total sales was driven by a 52% YoY increase in the financial services segment, followed by increases of 18% and 3% YoY in the B2B and B2C segments, respectively.

Operating margin improved to 17%, and the net income grew by 32.5% YoY in FY24 due to robust operational performance. The 3-year revenue and net income have increased by a CAGR of 21% and 33%, respectively. The 3-year return ratios including RoE and RoCE for the year stood at 14% and 12.80%, respectively.

KOEL is focused on transitioning to internal combustion engine technology and expects flat volumes in the short term with potential for market share gains in the CPCB-IV segment. The company is planning significant capex of approximately ₹40 billion for capacity enhancement and technology development. It plans to expand market share in key segments like railways, data centres, and industrial OEMs.

The share price of the company has grown by 187% in the past year, with 18.4% of the growth coming in the last month.

#2 Kirloskar Brothers

Second on our list is Kirloskar Brothers. The company is involved in engineering and manufacturing systems for fluid management. Its primary operations cover large infrastructure projects such as water supply, power plants, and irrigation, as well as the production of pumps, valves, motors, and hydro turbines.

With over 250 product categories and 100,000+ SKUs, the company serves more than 12 industries and has a customer base of over 2,500.

Turning to the financials, the company's revenue has shown a steady YoY growth of 7.3% in FY24, attributed to sustained demand for customized products and an increase in standard product orders.

Net profit surged by 48.3% YoY in FY24, primarily due to reduced interest expenses and increased other income for the year. Over a 3-year period, sales and net income have grown at a CAGR of 14% and 29% respectively. Furthermore, the company's 3-year RoE and RoCE stand at 16.8% and 20.1% respectively. The company's share price has grown by 171% in the last year, with 11.2% growth in the past month.

The management expects double-digit revenue growth in FY25. The consolidated pending order book for the international business stands at ₹30 billion. The company is focused on continuous innovation with over 100 new product launches annually. It is also developing new products for green hydrogen and small modular reactors.

The management has a positive outlook on the international business, with increased inquiries. The company is also making strategic investments in digital ventures to enhance revenue streams. Additionally, the company plans to capitalize on its localized global presence by introducing new products in the US and UK markets, while focusing on increasing revenue contribution from the service segment for its UK entity.

#3 Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd

Third on the list is Kirloskar Ferrous Industries. Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is a prominent player in the production of foundry-grade pig iron and ferrous castings within the domestic market. This company specializes in manufacturing pig iron and ferrous castings, including cylinder blocks, cylinder heads, transmission parts, and various types of housings used in the automobile, tractor, and diesel engine industries. The company's offerings are divided into two main categories: pig iron and castings.

Pig iron: This business unit supplies foundries across the country and serves the automotive, engines & compressors, textile, pumps, and other manufacturing industries.

Castings: This business unit produces grey iron castings such as cylinder blocks, cylinder heads, and different types of housings required by automotive, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, and diesel engine industries.

Coming to the financial performance, in FY24, the company saw a 4.2% YoY decrease in revenue, while the net profit declined by 32% YoY. On a standalone basis, the company's 3-year revenue witnessed a CAGR of 23% YoY, while the net income declined over the same period. The RoE and RoCE for the 3-year period both stood at 22%. The share price has increased by 56% in the past year, with the most recent month contributing to a 15% increase in the share price growth.

The management is optimistic about the future growth opportunities in the casting and steel segments. The company is currently focused on improving productivity, reducing costs, and increasing volumes to drive profitability. Management is expecting volume growth in pig iron sales, aiming for 530,000 to 550,000 tonnes for the year.

It has plans for capacity expansions, debottlenecking projects, and green energy investments to support long-term growth.

#4 Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd

Fourth on the list is Kirloskar Pneumatic. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (KPC) operates in the compression and transmission segments and provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services for compression packages. Furthermore, it is involved in logistic services through the operation of roadrailer trains for end-to-end transportation of goods.

KPC caters to various sectors including oil & gas, steel, cement, food & beverages, railways, marine, and other industries.

The company is the leading market player in CNG systems and oil and gas refrigeration in India, possessing a market share of over 60% in both business segments. It is also the largest manufacturer of industrial gas compressors globally and holds a 70% market share in the Indian ammonia refrigeration compressor segment. KPC's product portfolio comprises compression, transmission, and roadrailer products.

Looking at the financials of the company, the total sales for FY24 demonstrated a 7% growth over the previous year. The sales mix includes air compressors, refrigeration compressors, and process gas compression systems. The company generated 93% of its revenue from the compression segment. Its consistent focus on cost control and enhancing operational efficiencies led to a 22% YoY increase in net income in FY24.

Over the past three years, the revenue and net income have exhibited a CAGR of 17% and 30%, respectively. Additionally, the 3-year return ratios, RoE and RoCE have been 25% and 20%, respectively. The company's share price has escalated by 79% in the last year, although it saw a slight decline of 0.5% in the past month.

The new order bookings in FY24 exceeded ₹17.7 bn, marking a 28% YoY increase. The management is optimistic about the future and expects double-digit growth in the top line for FY25. Margins for the upcoming periods are expected to improve due to a favourable product mix and cost control measures. The management is confident in achieving growth targets through the introduction of new products and a focus on the domestic market. The company is targeting revenue of ₹20 billion in the next year.

#5 Kirloskar Industries Ltd

Fifth on the list is Kirloskar Industries. Kirloskar Industries is involved in the business of iron castings, investments (securities and properties), wind power generation, and real estate. The company owns lands, buildings, apartments, and offices in Pune, New Delhi, and Jaipur, which are mostly leased or licensed to the group and other companies.

It operates as an unregistered core investment company (CIC) under the regulatory oversight of the Reserve Bank of India. Its portfolio includes investments in various group companies, allowing it to capture the value generated by these entities and deliver favourable returns to stakeholders. Additionally, through its subsidiary, Avante, the company is expanding its presence in the real estate sector.

This strategic move aims to unlock the value of real estate assets by leveraging the strong brand image of the Kirloskar group.

In terms of its financial performance, the company's revenue saw a slight decline of 2% year-over-year in FY24, and the net profit decreased by 22% year-over-year. Over the past 3 years, it has achieved a CAGR of 45% for revenue and 9% for net profit. The 3-year RoE and RoCE stood at 7.2% and 13.1% respectively. The share price has increased by 111% in the past year and 8% in the past month.

Conclusion

Investing in established ventures with strong leadership is often a safer bet.

Kirloskar, a prominent yet lesser-known Indian business group, exemplifies this. The group has diversified into new technologies, such as green energy through Kirloskar Integrated Technologies (2009) and Kirloskar Solar Technologies (2017).

Their dedication to quality and progress makes Kirloskar an attractive investment for those seeking a reliable and evolving Indian manufacturer. When it comes to making investment decisions, investors can adopt a top-down approach by evaluating the Kirloskar Group before considering individual companies within the group.

This method ensures a comprehensive understanding of the group's overall stability and growth potential. Evaluating the group thoroughly can help avoid investment mistakes.

Happy investing!

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

