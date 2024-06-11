This 100-year-old hidden corporate group is geared up for the future

Coming to the financial performance, in FY24, the company saw a 4.2% YoY decrease in revenue, while the net profit declined by 32% YoY. On a standalone basis, the company's 3-year revenue witnessed a CAGR of 23% YoY, while the net income declined over the same period. The RoE and RoCE for the 3-year period both stood at 22%. The share price has increased by 56% in the past year, with the most recent month contributing to a 15% increase in the share price growth.