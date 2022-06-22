This 4th largest cement company of India finalizes record date for dividend

The stock has dropped 31.99 per cent over the past year, and on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has fallen 34.06 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has plummeted 32.81 per cent over the past six months, and during the past month, it has lost another 9.24 per cent. The stock has dropped 4.07 per cent over the past five trading days. Today, the price of the stock reached an intraday low of ₹1216.35, down 3.26 per cent, and ended the day at ₹1,240.95, down 1.37 per cent from its previous close of ₹1258.20. Dalmia Bharat Ltd. shares on the NSE reached a 52-week high of ₹2,548.40 on September 14, 2021, and a 52-week low of ₹1,212.50 on June 20, 2022. This means that at the stock's current price of ₹1,240.95, it is trading at a discount of 51.30 per cent from its 52-week high and is away 2.34 per cent from its 52-week low. Dalmia Bharat Ltd is trading below the 5 days, 20 days, 50-day, 100 days, and 200-day moving averages according to the last traded price.