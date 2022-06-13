This Adani group stock is up sharply today despite Sensex tumbling 1500 points

Benchmark indices were trading near the day's low, with the Nifty around 15796 down 405.50 points or 2.50 per cent and the Sensex down 1,414.85 points or 2.61 per cent. Metal, IT, real estate, PSU Bank, auto, oil & gas, and all other major sectors are all trading in the red zone. Analysts are predicting that the market will take time to recover until there is a fear of a rate hike by the US Fed. In a gloomy market today, the BSE SENSEX is 2.47 per cent closer to its 52-week low and the Nifty is 2.23 per cent higher than its 52-week low, but Adani Transmission shares are skyrocketing today. The stock opened at ₹2006.05 and is now up 2.83 per cent from its last closing of ₹2051.90.

