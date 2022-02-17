This Adani group stock surges 17% in a week. Should you buy now?

Recently Adani Power informed Indian exchange about the Deed of Settlement signed by Adani Power (Mundra) Limited (Company's wholly owned subsidiary) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd citing, "We would like to convey that Adani Power (Mundra) Ltd. ("APMuL"), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. ("GUVNL"), have agreed to: (a) resolve all disputes pertaining to Power Purchase Agreements ("PPAs") dated 2nd February 2007 ("Bid-2 PPA") and 6th February 2007 ("Bid-1 PPA"), and Supplementary PPAs ("SPPAs") dated 5th December 2018 connected to both these PPAs, in a comprehensive and amicable manner and withdraw all related pending cases/petitions, claims filed by either side against each other; and (b) revive the canceled Bid-2 PPA and its connected SPPA, which stood terminated by virtue of decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated 2nd July 2019 and in turn, APMuL and GUVNL to not claim any compensation in terms of the said judgment in relation to termination of Bid-2 PPA."