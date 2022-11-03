This week, Adani Ports shares have witnessed a bittersweet performance. After extending gains on November 1 when it announced its Q2FY23 earnings, the stock however tumbled thereon. On Thursday, Adani Ports shares dipped for the second consecutive day. In Q2 of the current fiscal, this Adani company's performance was broadly strong with volume guidance retained. Experts have suggested buying in the stock with a four-digit target price. Adani Ports stock has the potential to cross the ₹1,000 mark.

