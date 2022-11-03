This week, Adani Ports shares have witnessed a bittersweet performance. After extending gains on November 1 when it announced its Q2FY23 earnings, the stock however tumbled thereon. On Thursday, Adani Ports shares dipped for the second consecutive day. In Q2 of the current fiscal, this Adani company's performance was broadly strong with volume guidance retained. Experts have suggested buying in the stock with a four-digit target price. Adani Ports stock has the potential to cross the ₹1,000 mark.
On BSE, Adani Ports shares closed at ₹832.45 apiece marginally down. The company's market cap is nearly ₹1.76 lakh crore.
Adani Ports is a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, evolving from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing an end-to-end solution from its port gate to the customer gate.
During July to September 2022 quarter, Adani Ports consolidated net profit rises by 68.5% to ₹1,677.48 crore compared to a profit of ₹995.34 in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations jumped by 33% to ₹5,210.8 crore in Q2FY23 against ₹3922.85 crore a year ago period.
Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said, "H1 FY23 is a record half-year in APSEZ’s history, with the highest ever cargo volume, revenue, and EBITDA. Extending this strong performance into October, APSEZ achieved 200 MMT of cargo through-put within seven months, another new milestone."
For the first half of FY23, Adani Ports said, this record cargo volumes have resulted in a 24% yoy jump in Port EBITDA, while the EBITDA of the logistics business jumped 57% yoy. The margin expansion of the logistics segment continued with a 470 bps yoy jump on the back of better utilization of assets and an increased share of the GPWIS revenue stream.
Talking about Q2 performance, in a report, ICICI Direct's analysts said that higher realisation versus estimates, lifted operational performance. The report added, "Revenues grew 33% YoY to ₹5,211 crore (15% volume growth supported by 18% realisation growth). Absolute EBITDA grew 31% to ₹3,260 crore (margins remained range bound at 62-63% levels – higher realisation negated by change in product mix). PAT grew 69% to ₹1,678 crore due to exceptional loss in base quarter."
Further, Nomura's research analysts in a report said, "ADSEZ delivered strong topline growth at 33% y-y (Gangavaram port consolidated) at ₹52.1 billion which was 8%/13% higher than Nomura/consensus estimates. Further EBITDA margin (ex forex) ~63% (lower vs our estimate of 64%) was stable with turnaround in logistics segment profitability. Further, management highlighted the potential to exit the Myanmar project by end of FY23 which can be key relief."
ICICI Direct has set a target price of ₹1,000 on Adani Ports, while Nomura factors a target price of ₹1,025 apiece going forward. Both have suggested buying.
In ICICI Direct's view, strong organic growth coupled with efficient assimilation of inorganic acquisition into APSEZ fold (margin improvement) and integrating logistics operations both vertically and horizontally, has built a strong moat around the business.
On valuation, ICICI Direct's note said, "we remain positive on the long-term growth prospects of the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation," adding, "we value the stock at ₹1,000 on an SOTP basis."
Among key triggers for future price performance in Adani Ports, as per ICICI Direct are:
- As APSEZ embarks on becoming India's largest integrated transport utility company by 2030, it is strengthening its capabilities in all logistics segments (ports, CTO, warehousing, last mile delivery, ICDs, etc) Hence, it will offer end to end service to its customers thereby capturing higher wallet share and also making the cargo sticky in nature.
- DFC connectivity to Mundra (normalisation in the medium term) to provide faster port evacuation, quicker transit time.
- Inorganic opportunities such as acquisition of Concor [67% market share (MS) in CTO business.]
Meanwhile, Nomura's note said, "We trim our FY24/25F EBITDA by 2%-3% to factor in EXIM trade headwinds. We continue to value ADSEZ on sum-of-parts basis applying DCF metrics with cost of equity unchanged at 10.5% to arrive at our TP of ₹1,025 implying 22% upside and maintain Buy. Slowing EXIM trade and rising share pledges are key downside risks."
In a year, Adani Ports shares have climbed by over 17% on Dalal Street. The stock was near ₹709 apiece on November 3, 2021. Compared to its 52-week low of ₹652.05 apiece which was recorded on February 24, 2022, the stock has gained by nearly 28% to date.
This Adani stock had touched a 52-week high of ₹987.90 apiece on September 20 this year.
At the current price level, Adani Ports stock is a multibagger with gains of more than 135% in 2 years. The stock was merely around ₹354 apiece on November 3, 2020.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
