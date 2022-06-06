Multibagger stock: Amid highly volatile stock market today, Adani Power share price hit upper circuit in Monday's morning deals. The Adani group stock hit upper circuit today after hitting lower circuit on three successive previous sessions. Adani Power share price today had a gap up opening at ₹285 per share on NSE and it went on to hit intraday high of ₹298.30 per share levels.

The Adani group stock has remained under consolidation phase in the last one month. In last one month, Adani Power share price has jumped from ₹292 to ₹298 levels, logging near 2 per cent appreciation in this period. However, the stock has delivered multibagger return to its share holders in YTD time. In 2022, Adani Power share price has surged from ₹101 to ₹298 levels, delivering around 195 per cent return to its shareholders in current year. However, in last one years, this Adani group stock has given 135 per cent return while in last 5 years, this multibagger stock has delivered 1000 per cent return to its investors and shareholders.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Adani Power share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.02 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock at the beginning of new year, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.95 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.35 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹11 lakh today. Provided the investor had remained invested in the stock for entire period mentioned in various blocks of investment.

In mid April 2022, Adani Power share price had hit market valuation of ₹1 lakh crore and since then it has managed to sustain above ₹1 lakh crore market cap. Current market capital of Adani Power stock is around ₹1.15 lakh crore and its current trade volume stands at near 12.50 lakh. Its 52-week high is ₹344.50 whereas its 52-week low is ₹70.35 apiece.