This Adani stock hits upper circuit today after 3 lower circuit in past sessions

Taking cue from Adani Power share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.02 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock at the beginning of new year, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.95 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.35 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹11 lakh today. Provided the investor had remained invested in the stock for entire period mentioned in various blocks of investment.