Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  This Adani stock hits upper circuit today after 3 lower circuit in past sessions

This Adani stock hits upper circuit today after 3 lower circuit in past sessions

Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in Adani Power shares at the beginning of the new year 2022, its 1 lakh would have turned to 2.95 lakh in YTD time.
2 min read . 02:18 PM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock:  Adani Power share price today had a gap up opening at 285 per share on NSE

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: Amid highly volatile stock market today, Adani Power share price hit upper circuit in Monday's morning deals. The Adani group stock hit upper circuit today after hitting lower circuit on three successive previous sessions. Adani Power share price today had a gap up opening at 285 per share on NSE and it went on to hit intraday high of 298.30 per share levels.

Multibagger stock: Amid highly volatile stock market today, Adani Power share price hit upper circuit in Monday's morning deals. The Adani group stock hit upper circuit today after hitting lower circuit on three successive previous sessions. Adani Power share price today had a gap up opening at 285 per share on NSE and it went on to hit intraday high of 298.30 per share levels.

The Adani group stock has remained under consolidation phase in the last one month. In last one month, Adani Power share price has jumped from 292 to 298 levels, logging near 2 per cent appreciation in this period. However, the stock has delivered multibagger return to its share holders in YTD time. In 2022, Adani Power share price has surged from 101 to 298 levels, delivering around 195 per cent return to its shareholders in current year. However, in last one years, this Adani group stock has given 135 per cent return while in last 5 years, this multibagger stock has delivered 1000 per cent return to its investors and shareholders.

The Adani group stock has remained under consolidation phase in the last one month. In last one month, Adani Power share price has jumped from 292 to 298 levels, logging near 2 per cent appreciation in this period. However, the stock has delivered multibagger return to its share holders in YTD time. In 2022, Adani Power share price has surged from 101 to 298 levels, delivering around 195 per cent return to its shareholders in current year. However, in last one years, this Adani group stock has given 135 per cent return while in last 5 years, this multibagger stock has delivered 1000 per cent return to its investors and shareholders.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Adani Power share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.02 lakh today. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock at the beginning of new year, its 1 lakh would have turned to 2.95 lakh today. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 2.35 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock 5 years ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 11 lakh today. Provided the investor had remained invested in the stock for entire period mentioned in various blocks of investment.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

In mid April 2022, Adani Power share price had hit market valuation of 1 lakh crore and since then it has managed to sustain above 1 lakh crore market cap. Current market capital of Adani Power stock is around 1.15 lakh crore and its current trade volume stands at near 12.50 lakh. Its 52-week high is 344.50 whereas its 52-week low is 70.35 apiece.