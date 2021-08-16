Brokerage firm Emkay Global sees further upside on Poonawalla Fincorp stock as it said that the company is well placed in terms of adequacy, promoter backup and liquidity. "We continue to believe that Poonawalla Fincorp is well placed in terms of adequacy and liquidity. New management plans to diversify the current portfolio by making an effective mix of secured/unsecured products, i.e. affordable housing, pre-owned cars and business loans from current offerings, and new offerings like LAP, PL, loans to professionals,'' it said in a note. The brokerage has a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹195 per share.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}