This agrochemical stock declares 100 per share dividend: Do you own?

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., November 09, 2022, has, inter alia: Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 100/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2022-23. The said Interim Dividend will be paid electronically through Bank transfer on Thursday, December 08, 2022, to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record date i.e., Saturday, November 19, 2022. In case of shareholders who have not registered their bank mandate with the Company, the physical dividend warrant/cheques will be dispatched to their registered addresses."