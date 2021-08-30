IT service provider Birlasoft shares have surged over 67% this year (year-to-date) whereas it has rallied nearly 160% in one year and brokerage firm Emkay sees more upside in the IT stock considering improving earnings predictability, strong earnings trajectory and robust cash generation.

The brokerage said that the management remains confident of accelerating revenue growth on the back of broadbased demand and increased traction in the areas of Cloud, Digital and Cybersecurity. “While the shortage of talent is a constraint on achieving higher growth (20%), BSOFT is confident of delivering revenue growth in the mid-teens in FY22," it said in a note on Friday.

Birlasoft expects strong growth in deal ACV; however, TCV growth may remain low as the company is signing many digital transformation deals, which are by nature small in size. The deal pipeline remains robust. Emkay has a Buy rating on the stock with target price of ₹500 per share.

"Though, supply-side challenges persist due to an industry-wide shortage of talent. Management expects the situation to improve by the end of FY22. Supply-side hurdles, wage hikes and high subcontracting costs could limit any upside in margins in the near term," the brokerage added.

As part of its micro vertical strategy, the IT company has identified medical devices, high tech, heavy industries, and lending and payment as key micro verticals to focus on in order to accelerate growth. It has also improved its partnership status with Microsoft Azure and AWS, while progress on Google cloud has been slow but Emkay said that it may soon accelerate.

Management indicated that the company’s priority currently is to make the required investments to capture high demand and that it is comfortable with operating at around 15% margins in the near term, it said.

Birlasoft's consolidated net profit more than doubled to ₹113.6 crore for the June 2021 quarter as compared to ₹56.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company signed deals worth $153 million in total contract value (TCV) during the quarter.

Indian ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia has 1.17% stake in Birlasoft as of quarter ending June 2021.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

