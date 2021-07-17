This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has doubled shareholder's money in 6 months

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Having built the reputation of ‘whiz-kid’ of stock markets, Ashish Kacholia added Ador Welding stock in his portfolio in recently ended June quarter. The news became public on 9th July 2021 that attracted attention of the retail investors and market observers. As Ashish Kacholia portfolio for June 2021 had a hint that in coming times, this industrial manufacturing company stock is expected to give higher returns, bulk buying took place in the counter that led to rise in Ador Welding share price by around 9.5 per cent in the last 5 trade sessions. However, it doesn't mean that Ashish Kacholia stock has delivered sharp upside moves in this week only, it has a history of delivering higher returns to its share holders. In fact, it is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 in India.

Multibagger return

According to Ador Welding share price history, the stock has moved from ₹685.35 to ₹750 at NSE in the last five trade session — delivering around 9.5 per cent return to its share holders. However, if we look at the Ashish Kacholia share price movement in the last one month, it has soared from ₹628.15 to ₹750 at NSE — yielding to the tune of 19.5 per cent for its share holders. However, for surprise to the stock market observers, the stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 in India.

Ador Welding share price climbed from ₹282.45 per stock mark to ₹750 at NSE in the last six months — giving around 165 per cent return to its share holders. Means, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in the counter six months ago and remained invested in the stock till date, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹2.65 lakh today.

Ashish Kacholia holdings in Ador Welding

As per the company's shareholding pattern for recently ended June quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 1,53,402 shares of the company, which is to the tune of around 1.13 per cent of the net company shares.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.