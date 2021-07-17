Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has doubled shareholder's money in 6 months

This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has doubled shareholder's money in 6 months

Premium
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: As per the company's shareholding pattern for recently ended June quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 1,53,402 shares of the company, which is to the tune of around 1.13 per cent of the net company shares.
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stocks 2021: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in the counter six months ago and remained invested in the stock till date, its 1 lakh would have become 2.65 lakh today

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Having built the reputation of ‘whiz-kid’ of stock markets, Ashish Kacholia added Ador Welding stock in his portfolio in recently ended June quarter. The news became public on 9th July 2021 that attracted attention of the retail investors and market observers. As Ashish Kacholia portfolio for June 2021 had a hint that in coming times, this industrial manufacturing company stock is expected to give higher returns, bulk buying took place in the counter that led to rise in Ador Welding share price by around 9.5 per cent in the last 5 trade sessions. However, it doesn't mean that Ashish Kacholia stock has delivered sharp upside moves in this week only, it has a history of delivering higher returns to its share holders. In fact, it is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 in India.

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Having built the reputation of ‘whiz-kid’ of stock markets, Ashish Kacholia added Ador Welding stock in his portfolio in recently ended June quarter. The news became public on 9th July 2021 that attracted attention of the retail investors and market observers. As Ashish Kacholia portfolio for June 2021 had a hint that in coming times, this industrial manufacturing company stock is expected to give higher returns, bulk buying took place in the counter that led to rise in Ador Welding share price by around 9.5 per cent in the last 5 trade sessions. However, it doesn't mean that Ashish Kacholia stock has delivered sharp upside moves in this week only, it has a history of delivering higher returns to its share holders. In fact, it is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 in India.

Multibagger return

Multibagger return

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to Ador Welding share price history, the stock has moved from 685.35 to 750 at NSE in the last five trade session — delivering around 9.5 per cent return to its share holders. However, if we look at the Ashish Kacholia share price movement in the last one month, it has soared from 628.15 to 750 at NSE — yielding to the tune of 19.5 per cent for its share holders. However, for surprise to the stock market observers, the stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 in India.

Ador Welding share price climbed from 282.45 per stock mark to 750 at NSE in the last six months — giving around 165 per cent return to its share holders. Means, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in the counter six months ago and remained invested in the stock till date, its 1 lakh would have become 2.65 lakh today.

Ashish Kacholia holdings in Ador Welding

As per the company's shareholding pattern for recently ended June quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 1,53,402 shares of the company, which is to the tune of around 1.13 per cent of the net company shares.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Reversal of long-term forces may add to inflation threat

Premium

How to solve the mystery of falling bond yields

Premium

Indian Indices End Flat; HCL Tech and Eicher Motors Amo ...

Premium

China buys friends with ports and roads. Now the US is ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!