This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock rises 240% in one year — should you buy?

Ashish Kacholia portfolio is closely followed by retail investors as the marquee investor believes in his portfolio to speak instead of the investor himself. Recently, Ashish Kacholia overhauled his portfolio, which became public after the shareholding pattern of the companies came into the public domain. In this portfolio rejig, Kacholia dropped some surprise as well. Trimming stake in Birlasoft is a glaring example of it. Birlasoft share price has delivered near 60 per cent return in the last 6 months while in the last one year, the software company stock has given over 242 per cent return to its share holders. Kacholia seems to have surprised stock market experts too as experts have given buy call on this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock.

Birlasoft share price outlook

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting Birlasoft shares; Arijit Malakar, Head of Research at Ashika Stock Broking said, "Birlasoft Ltd reported overall good set of numbers during Q1FY22 with broad-based growth across all service lines and industry segments. Deal win has improved during the quarter and it has signed TCV $153 million with new deal worth of $94 million. Company is aiming to achieve a target of $1 billion in revenues in the next 4 year. Birlasoft has significantly improved its annuity revenues from 60 per cent in FY20 to 70 per cent in FY21. Improving client mining, healthy deal pipeline, cross selling opportunities, increase in deal sizes and project ramp ups are the growth drivers for the company going ahead."

Birlasoft share price target

Unveiling investment strategy in regard to Birlasoft shares Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "Birlasoft shares are looking positive on the chart pattern. One can buy the counter at current market price for the target of ₹460 in one month. On the breakage of this hurdle, one can hold the counter for next target of ₹510 as well. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹375 while taking position in the software company stock."

Ashish Kacholia share holding in Birlasoft

As per Birlasoft shareholding pattern for recently ended June 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 32.50 lakh shares of the company, which is to the tune of 1.17 per cent of the net company shares. However, if we look at the Birlasoft shareholding pattern for March 2021 quarter, ace Indian investor used to hold 50 lakh shares of the compnay, which was around 1.80 per cent of the net company shares. That means, Kacholia trimmed his stake in the company by 0.63 per cent in April to June 2021 quarter.

