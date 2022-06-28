This auto ancillary stock to turn ex-dividend tomorrow: Check key takeaways2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 05:30 PM IST
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a firm in the auto ancillaries industry with a market valuation of ₹33,205 Crore. The company is a top provider of automotive technologies in India and is a leading manufacturer of automotive systems and components with 9 operations located in India, China, Mexico, and the USA. For the financial year 2021–2022, the company's board recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.77 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 each. The record date for that dividend has been set for June 30, 2022, which implies that the stock will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, June 29, 2022.