Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a firm in the auto ancillaries industry with a market valuation of ₹33,205 Crore. The company is a top provider of automotive technologies in India and is a leading manufacturer of automotive systems and components with 9 operations located in India, China, Mexico, and the USA. For the financial year 2021–2022, the company's board recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.77 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 each. The record date for that dividend has been set for June 30, 2022, which implies that the stock will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, June 29, 2022.

In its exchange filing, the company said “The Board of Directors has recommended the Final Dividend of Rs. 0.77 (Rupees seventy-seven poise) per equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year 2021 -22 to the shareholders of the Company. In terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, the Board has fixed Thursday, 30th June, 2022, as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of final dividend, if approved by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The payment of final dividend/dispatch of demand draft will be completed on or before 30 days from the date of declaration of final dividend by the shareholders of the Company in the ensuing AGM of the Company."

Sona BLW Precision Forgings shares dropped 2.36 per cent and settled today at ₹568 from its previous close of ₹581.75. The stock has returned 62.70 per cent over the past year, while year-to-date (YTD), the stock has fallen 23.30 per cent in 2022. The stock has gained by 3.39 per cent in the past month but fallen 19.93 per cent over the previous six months. The stock has climbed 2.19 per cent over the past five trading days, and at its current price, it is trading above the five-day moving averages but below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.