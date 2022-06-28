This auto ancillary stock to turn ex-dividend tomorrow: Check key takeaways

In its exchange filing, the company said “The Board of Directors has recommended the Final Dividend of Rs. 0.77 (Rupees seventy-seven poise) per equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year 2021 -22 to the shareholders of the Company. In terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, the Board has fixed Thursday, 30th June, 2022, as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of final dividend, if approved by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The payment of final dividend/dispatch of demand draft will be completed on or before 30 days from the date of declaration of final dividend by the shareholders of the Company in the ensuing AGM of the Company."