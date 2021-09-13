The company has a large portfolio of EV products for e-2Ws and e-3Ws. “It’s 3x3x3 EV strategy will provide complete drive-train solutions to 3 segments (2Ws/3Ws/Entry cars) with 3 products (DC-DC converter, Battery Charger, Motor Controllers) as well as products less than 3kW. New orders in the EV space have been won from Ola Electric, Ampere, Polarity, and Revolt. The management believes the shift to EVs in India would happen faster due to earlier adoption and cutting out the hybrid phase as the latter was not cost-effective," the brokerage firm said in a note.

