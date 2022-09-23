This auto stock announces record date for 1:2 bonus shares

A large-cap company with a market valuation of ₹53,374.60 crore, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd operates in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry
A large-cap company with a market valuation of ₹53,374.60 crore, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd operates in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry. One of the largest producers of automotive components in the world is Motherson. In their meeting held today, the Board of Directors declared the record date for the purpose of issuing 1:2 bonus shares in order to ascertain the eligibility of the shareholders for the bonus issue.
The company has said today in a regulatory filing that “This is with reference to our letter dated August 16, 2022 in respect of recommendation made by the Board of Directors of the Company for issue of bonus shares to the shareholders in the ratio of 1 (one) bonus equity share against 2 (two) existing equity shares, subject to the approval of the shareholders. Further, the shareholders of the Company have approved aforesaid issue of bonus shares by passing an Ordinary Resolution by means of Postal Ballot, results of which have been declared by the Company today, i.e., September 23, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Wednesday, October 5, 2022 as ‘Record Date’, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares by the Company."
Today's NSE closing price for Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd shares was Rs. 118.30 a piece, down Rs. 2.79% from yesterday's close of Rs. 121.70. In comparison to the 20-Day average volume of 7,614,991 shares, the stock had trading volume today of 4,754,849 shares. From ₹0.12 on January 1st, 1999, to the present market price, the stock price has rocketed dramatically, logging a multibagger return and an all-time high of 98,483.33%. However, the stock has dropped 47.25% over the past five years and 47.35% over the past year. The stock has declined 47.39% of its value year to date (YTD) in 2022, and in the past six months, it has fallen 10.58%.
In the last 1 month, the stock has fallen 5.32% and in the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has fallen 3.98%. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹137.50 on (21-July-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹112.00 on (20-June-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 13.96% below the high and 5.62% above the low. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 68.16%, FIIs holding of 9.49% (down by 0.32% QoQ), DIIs holding of 10.50% which was 10.51% in the March quarter and public shareholding of 11.86% (up by 0.33% QoQ).
