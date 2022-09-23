This auto stock announces record date for 1:2 bonus shares

The company has said today in a regulatory filing that “This is with reference to our letter dated August 16, 2022 in respect of recommendation made by the Board of Directors of the Company for issue of bonus shares to the shareholders in the ratio of 1 (one) bonus equity share against 2 (two) existing equity shares, subject to the approval of the shareholders. Further, the shareholders of the Company have approved aforesaid issue of bonus shares by passing an Ordinary Resolution by means of Postal Ballot, results of which have been declared by the Company today, i.e., September 23, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Wednesday, October 5, 2022 as ‘Record Date’, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares by the Company."