Homegrown two-wheelers maker TVS Motor is increasing its focus on electric vehicles amid the recent EV push in the country as it plans to launch six vehicles in next two years. The company's management has highlighted its increased focus on electric vehicles with a strong product pipeline and a ₹1,000 crore investment plan over the next two years, brokerage firm Emkay Global said in a recent report.

Creon electric scooter is expected to be launched by March 2022. The model is likely to have advanced connectivity features, multiple driving modes, regenerative braking, parking assistant, anti-theft security, GPS navigation and geo-fencing.

''TVS has set up a dedicated facility for EVs, which is scalable. It is also developing an integrated vehicle architecture with a critical backend manufacturing of battery and other critical parts managed in house. Management expects significant growth in EVs over the next 3-5 years, which provides a case for investments of Rs10bn,'' it said.

It currently sells its iQube electric scooter in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi and Pune. The company is expanding its distribution and is planning to make the model available across 1,000 dealerships in major towns and cities by March 22. Led by higher scale, management expects positive gross margin by the end of FY22, Emkay said.

The brokerage has reaffirmed a 'Buy' rating on the stock with the target price of ₹730 per share, up to 20% upside. ''Domestic 2W volume outlook is positive and premium motorcycles/scooters could outperform going ahead. In addition, the export outlook is encouraging across most markets on higher commodity prices and better forex availability for importers.''

TVS is also eyeing partnerships to create an ecosystem of public charging infrastructure. It is in talks with several private and public distribution companies to install fast-charging infrastructure.

E-2W volumes stood at 143,837 units in FY21, representing penetration levels below 1%. However, Emkay expects that it could improve to 5-10% over the medium term with falling EV prices due to the reduction in battery costs, localization efforts and scale benefits.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.