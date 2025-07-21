This Bajaj group company is slated to consider buyback of shares on THIS date. Check details

Bajaj Consumer share buyback: The board of directors of Bajaj Consumer Care, a Bajaj group company, is slated to meet later this week on July 24 to consider a buyback of shares, the company informed exchanges today, July 21.

Advertisement

The BSE Smallcap stock in an exchange filing said, “The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday, July 24, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, including matters related/incidental thereto.”

Bajaj Consumer Care Buyback History The Bajaj group stock has a history of undertaking buybacks. If the latest buyback is approved, it would be the second one by Bajaj Consumer Care in a span of two years. The company had last undertaken a buyback in 2024, with the record date of July 2.

The 2024 buyback by Bajaj Consumer Care involved 57.41 lakh equity shares at a price of ₹290 per share, with a total offer size of ₹166.49 crore.

Advertisement

Bajaj Consumer Care is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, involved in the personal care segment, including hair care and skin care products.

Bajaj Consumer Share Price Trend Amid buyback announcement and firm trend in the Indian stock market, Bajaj Consumer Care shares traded on a positive note, rising over 5% in intraday deals today. Bajaj Consumer Care shares opened at ₹242.50 apiece and soon climbed to the day's high of ₹254.45 apiece, a gain of 5.42% over the last closing price.

The small-cap stock belonging to the Bajaj group has seen strong stock market action in the short term, rallying 45% in a month and 41% in three months. So far in 2025, Bajaj Consumer Care stock has jumped 22%. However, over the last year, it has lost 9% of its value.

Advertisement