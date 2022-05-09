Multibagger stock: Despite global economy reeling under the heat of Covid-19 pandemic, Indian stock market has produced a good number of multibagger stocks in last two years. In fact in FY22, around 190 stocks delivered multibagger return to its shareholders whereas out of these 190 multibagger stocks, around 90 stocks doubled shareholders money in Q4FY22. However, there are some stocks, that are not in this list, but they have a tract record that can attract any positional investor. ICICI Bank shares are one such stock. Since 2009, ICICI Bank share has been doubling after every four years without much hue and cry.

ICICI Bank share price history

In the beginning of April 2009, ICICI Bank share price was around ₹65 apiece levels, which went on to scale around ₹150 per share levels in August 2013. Likewise in April 2017, ICICI Bank share price went up to around ₹305 per share levels in June 2017. In September 2021, ICICI Bank share price appreciated to the tune of near ₹720 apiece levels. So, the banking stock has been doubling its shareholders' money after every four years since 2009.

Current market capital of ICICI Bank is 4.95 lakh crore and it is 6th most valued Indian listed company, just ahead of Adani Green Energy. Reliance Industries Limited, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys and HUL are the top 5 companies that have more market capital than ICICI Bank market capitalization. Current trade volume of ICICI Bank shares is around 27 lakh and its last 20 days average trade volume is 1.67 crore. Its book value per share is more than 222. ICICI Bank share price is currently standing at a PE multiple of 19, which is lower than the sector PE multiple of 21.51. ICICI Bank shares' 52-week high is ₹867, which is its life-time high as well. Its 52-week low is ₹591 apiece levels on NSE.