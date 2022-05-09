This banking stock doubles shareholders' money every four years since 2009

Multibagger stock: Despite global economy reeling under the heat of Covid-19 pandemic, Indian stock market has produced a good number of multibagger stocks in last two years. In fact in FY22, around 190 stocks delivered multibagger return to its shareholders whereas out of these 190 multibagger stocks, around 90 stocks doubled shareholders money in Q4FY22. However, there are some stocks, that are not in this list, but they have a tract record that can attract any positional investor. ICICI Bank shares are one such stock. Since 2009, ICICI Bank share has been doubling after every four years without much hue and cry.

