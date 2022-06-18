This banking stock hits 52-week-low, brokerage sees 89% potential upside

According to Edelweiss Broking Ltd “The management is internally targeting 20%+ credit growth for the next three years, but this will accelerate after FY27 as the bank will have robust technology in place and a strong liability franchise to support the credit growth. Moreover, the management is planning to get into the credit card business through a partnership and introduce more retail products in due course. In the short term, the gold loan book will remain the growth driver for the bank. In the long term, however, the bank’s book will be more diversified. The share of gold loans will reduce from the current 40% to 25%; the retail book will represent 25%, SME will account for 20–22% and the corporate book will constitute the rest. In terms of inorganic growth, the management believes it may be worthwhile to acquire a portfolio or a specific book in order to complement the organic growth as planned."