This Bluechip stock hits a 52-week-low in trade today: Should you buy?

Asian Paints Ltd is a large-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹253,319 Crore that operates in the Consumer Durables industry. Asian Paints' shares opened at ₹2622.05 and closed at ₹2,641.00 today, indicating a 0.74 per cent decline from its previous closing of ₹2660.75. The stock touched a 52-week low on the NSE today at ₹2,585 in morning deals and had touched a 52-week high of ₹3,590 on January 10, 2022, indicating that the stock, after hitting a 52-week low today, is trading at a 26 per cent discount from its 52-week-high. The stock has dropped 2.76 per cent in the previous five trading sessions and 11.96 per cent in the last month. Asian Paints' shares have fallen 20.02 per cent in the previous six months, and the stock has fallen 22.83 per cent year to date (YTD) so far in 2022. After touching an intraday low today of ₹2585 (-2.89%), Asian Paints is now trading below the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100 days, and 200-day moving averages.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}