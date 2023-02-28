These 2 brokerages have a ‘buy’ on Adani Ports; here's why they see a 35% upside
- Amid all the gloom and doom around Adani group, JM Financial has initiated coverage on Adani Ports with a Buy. Read on to know why the brokerage is positive:
JM Financial has initiated coverage on Adani Ports with a ‘buy’ rating and a target price of ₹800 - about 35% jump from the current market price of ₹591. This comes after the recent controversy around Gatam Adani and Adani Group of companies when US-based Hindenburg Research alleged the group of fraud and malpractices.
